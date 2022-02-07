Startup plans to create robotic outpost near the Moon

It's been more than fifty years since man set foot on the Moon. Since then, we have made progress in space science by leaps and bounds. But humankind is focussing its gaze on the Moon again. NASA's Artemis mission is aiming to bring a human on the lunar surface again.

There are talks in the scientific world of making use of the Moon as a launching pad for future space missions. For this, we would have to have a much more comprehensive presence on and around the Moon than before.

What a space start-up is doing may come handy in such an endevour. This company, called Quantum Space is planning to create a robotic outpost near the Moon.

Quantum Space has been set-up by Steve Jurczyk. He is former associate administrator of NASA. The company was formed in 2021. As per a report in The Verge, the robotic outpost Quantum Space plans to set up near Moon will help in providing internet capabilities on the lunar surface. It will also refuel spacecrafts, collect data and help assemble structures in lunar space.

Jurczyk says that his company also intends to make vehicles that will aid NASA in lunar missions.

NASA is planning to create an internet-like system of communications infrastructure around the Moon called LunaNet. This would be less reliant on Earth technologies for navigation, communication, and data relays," he said as quoted by The Verge.