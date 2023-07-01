Spanish researchers aim to trick nature by creating artificial womb for premature babies

Researchers in Spain are aiming to trick nature by developing an artificial womb for premature babies after the experiments on animals were successful in keeping the foetuses alive for 12 days.

The tests showed that the artificial placenta prototype of the womb recreated a protective environment using a translucent container made of biocompatible material inside which the foetus' lungs, intestines and brain can continue to develop.

The placenta prototype is further connected to an amniotic fluid circulation system that keeps the foetus isolated from exterior stimuli but available for ultrasound controls and monitoring.

As per the latest figures released by the World Health Organization, nearly 900,000 premature babies died worldwide in the year 2019.

The babies that are born after six months of pregnancy or less are considered extremely premature and are also at high risk of death or disability.

"We try to develop a system that allows us to keep a foetus outside its mother but still in the foetal conditions: that it continues to breathe through the umbilical cord ... that we can feed it through the umbilical cord, that it lives surrounded by fluid at a constant temperature," project head Eduard Gratacos said in a conversation with news agency Reuters. Human trial expected in a few years The team has previously conducted its pre-clinical studies with lambs, where they were successful in achieving a 12-day foetus survival.

The team now plans to test the artificial womb with pigs before proposing its human trial in a few years.

"The highly-complex project spans many different specialities of medicine and requires engineers of different types. It's a challenge, it's extremely delicate to achieve this, to trick nature to make this possible," Gratacos said.

Another group of scientists at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia managed to keep animal foetuses alive for 28 days.

Kelly Werner, assistant professor of paediatrics at Columbia University, told the Science Media Centre the Spanish team's positive results must be rigorously tested in clinical trials on humans to check for safety and side effects.

"Although it is an exciting development, the artificial placenta is not intended to replace a natural placenta," Werner said. "That is, despite these advancements, we still should make every effort to support maternal health and decrease risk factors that lead to preterm birth."

