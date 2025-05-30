/SpaceX employees run this town which might soon have new rules and a new map

Starbase, SpaceX's town in Texas, might soon oust several residents from their properties. According to a notice, residents may lose the right to continue using their property as they do today, according to a memo, CNBC reported. The company town is considering a new zoning ordinance and citywide map, as per the notice.

It further proposes that Starbase would become a “Mixed Use District,” with “residential, office, retail, and small-scale service" uses of properties. The report suggests that a public hearing is being planned for June 23, where the proposed zoning will be discussed, along with a new map for the town.

Kent Myers, the new city administrator for Starbase, informed about the meeting, according to ValleyCentral.com.

SpaceX officials run the town of Starbase

Stabase was officially turned into a "type-C municipal corporation" earlier this month. The change was done after Elon Musk’s aerospace and defence contractor won a local election. All officials running the town are either current SpaceX employees or former staff.

It currently has 500 people, of whom 260 are direct employees of SpaceX. The rest are all related to the staff members of the space tech company. The company owns 1.6 square miles of land in Starbase, but the main attraction here is the launch facility from which SpaceX tests its huge rocket, Starship.

Why does SpaceX have an entire town?

Having a town dedicated to the company on the Texas Gulf Coast lets SpaceX build and test the rocket without the need for any permissions. Its first city commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday. Notably, on Tuesday (May 27), a Starship rocket exploded during a test launch, the third time in a row. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there were "no reports of public injury or damage to public property".

Starship's ninth test flight saw the vehicle break up over the Indian Ocean 46 minutes after launch. Its eighth flight also exploded in March, and the seventh one also failed in January.

Notably, Starship has gained permission from the FAA to increase its launches per year from five to 25. The rocket has been designed to carry 100 people to Mars as part of Musk's vision for future humans. He has his eyes set on sending humans to the red planet and is planning to build a colony there. As per reports, he wants to land the first humans on Mars early next decade.

