/SpaceX set for Starship Flight 12 test launch: Know timing, upgrades, and mission

SpaceX is preparing for the next test of its Starship launch system, with liftoff scheduled for Tuesday, May 19. The mission, known as Starship Flight 12, will take place from the company’s Starbase facility in South Texas and marks another step in its long-term space exploration plans.

The launch window is set to open at 6:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. CDT), although the timing may change depending on weather conditions and technical checks. The event will be streamed live across SpaceX platforms.

What makes this launch important

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This mission will be the first to use upgraded versions of both the Starship upper stage and the Super Heavy booster. These improvements are part of SpaceX’s effort to refine its fully reusable launch system.

The Super Heavy booster will use an updated version of the Raptor engine, with all 33 engines expected to ignite during ascent, making it one of the most powerful rocket launches currently under development.

Flight plan and landing approach

Unlike some previous tests, this mission will not attempt to catch the booster using the launch tower arms, often referred to as “chopsticks”.

Instead, SpaceX plans a controlled landing of the booster in the Gulf of Mexico. This approach allows engineers to focus on testing other aspects of the system without adding additional recovery complexity.

Starlink deployment and in-space experiments

Once the rocket reaches space, the Starship upper stage is expected to deploy 22 Starlink simulators. These are designed to match the size and shape of next-generation satellites. Some of these simulators will carry out imaging operations to study the spacecraft’s heat shield. Engineers have made specific modifications, including:

Painting certain tiles white to track performance

Removing one tile to observe how surrounding tiles behave during re-entry

These experiments are aimed at improving the durability of the spacecraft during future missions.

Role in NASA’s Artemis programme

Starship is a key part of NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to return humans to the Moon.

SpaceX is developing a version of Starship known as the Human Landing System (HLS) for these missions. According to recent updates, Artemis 3 is expected to function as a test mission where spacecraft will dock in low Earth orbit before heading to the Moon.

This makes ongoing Starship tests important for meeting future mission timelines.

What to expect during the launch

As with all test flights, the mission may face delays or changes. Engineers will closely monitor performance during launch, flight and landing phases.

The focus will be on:

Engine performance and stability

Heat shield behaviour during re-entry

Deployment of payload simulators

What this means for future missions

The Starship programme is designed to support large-scale missions, including carrying over 100 tonnes of cargo and eventually transporting astronauts to the Moon and Mars.

Each test flight provides data that helps improve the system. The outcome of Flight 12 will play a role in shaping the next phase of development.