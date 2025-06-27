/SpaceX debris recovery delayed after Starship blast; Mexico investigates environmental risk

SpaceX has said its efforts to recover debris from last week’s Starship explosion have been delayed. The company has requested assistance from the Mexican government as parts of the rocket reportedly landed in the state of Tamaulipas. Mexico has launched an investigation to assess environmental damage and possible legal violations. After the incident.

The incident occurred during a test of SpaceX’s Starship rocket in Texas. The spacecraft exploded mid-flight, lighting up the sky and scattering debris. SpaceX described the blast as a “major anomaly” and confirmed that parts of the rocket may have crossed into Mexican territory.

SpaceX asks Mexico for help with recovery

In a post on the social media platform X, SpaceX said that recovery efforts have been hindered by people entering the debris zone without permission. “Despite SpaceX's attempts to recover the anomaly-related debris, which remains the property of SpaceX, these efforts have been obstructed by unauthorised parties trespassing on private land,” the company wrote in a post. SpaceX added that it had asked for local and federal help from Mexican authorities and offered support for the clean-up.

Mexico launches investigation, cites contamination risk

President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that Mexico is reviewing the environmental and legal implications of the incident. The focus is on rocket debris that landed in Tamaulipas and any possible contamination. “There is indeed contamination. We are reviewing what international laws may have been violated. From there, we will start the process,” she said in a public briefing.

The government’s review will include environmental and airspace safety regulations. If international laws are found to be breached, Mexico could consider taking legal steps.

Starship’s troubled record

The Starship programme, developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has experienced several failures. A launch earlier this year also ended in an explosion minutes after liftoff, with debris reportedly landing on Caribbean islands and damaging a vehicle in the Turks and Caicos. Each failure has raised safety concerns, especially as launches become more frequent.

Despite setbacks, SpaceX continues to develop Starship for long-term missions, including planned trips to Mars. However, the company now faces pressure to ensure better safety practices and co-operation with international partners.