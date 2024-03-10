Space elevators similar to 'skyhooks' in Star Wars could soon exist in reality, experts suggest

For now, the journey to space requires a ship or a rocket. However, the existence of space elevators is not so distant in the future, making space travel easy and accessible to all, scientists say.

As far-fetched as this idea sounds, Space elevators will soon be able to take payloads into space directly from the surface of the Earth.

A similar technology was in the Star Wars movie, where people and ships could reach outer space without a spacecraft. The concept was also shown in A Certain Magical Index, a Japanese animated series.

While the idea of space elevators is fictional, it might come to life shortly, according to experts. Many astronautics companies like SpaceX aim to send people to space, and many have already started signing up for space travel as tourists.

Stephen Cohen, a physics professor, wrote in the Scientific American, "Space elevators are often dismissed as a science fiction dream, but I believe they will exist soon—perhaps in two or three decades."

Professor Cohen described the space elevators as a "long cable that extends from Earth's equator and fixed to a satellite at the far end." He added, "The system spins along with the Earth."

In the Star Wars movie, space elevators became a necessity due to the varying atmospheres of different planets. However, it is not the same for Earth.

These space elevators can help reduce the resources required for space travel while decreasing overall costs. They would be useful for launching satellites, ships, and astronauts into space.

In the future, when space elevators become a reality, they could also open doors to space tourism, an idea that many people and companies desire right now. However, scientists don't have the technology to build a space elevator.

Cohen mentioned, "While the synthesis of potentially suitable materials has progressed in recent years, we are still at least 10 years away from a material solution (one having adequate properties, and that can be manufactured reasonably quickly at a reasonable cost)."

Space travel is still vague. However, one can learn about the space experiences from astronauts who have lived there for a long time.