Solar & Lunar Eclipses 2023: When is first eclipse of 2023- Check date, timing in India & the US

Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse 2023: This year will be a sight with sore eyes, as the world will witness four eclipses this year. Out of these four eclipses, two will be visible from India, an astronomy expert said on Wednesday. There will be two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses; this has got eclipse-chasers excited already. The first solar eclipse of the year will be special and will be an incredible watch. The second eclipse will be much easier to watch, especially for North Americans.

The celestial events will start on April 20 with a total solar eclipse. It will be followed by a ‘penumbral’ lunar eclipse on the intervening night of May 5 and May 6 which will be visible in India. The only ‘annular solar eclipse’ will take place on the intervening night of October 14 and October 15. A partial lunar eclipse would occur between October 28 and October 29, and this will be visible in India. As much as 12.6 per cent of the Moon will remain in Earth’s shadow during the eclipse.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, obstructing the view of the Sun from a small part of the Earth, either totally or partially. Solar eclipses can be total, partial, hybrid, or annular.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, causing the moon to be shadowed and become dark. Depending on the type of lunar eclipse, the Moon might appear red, orange, brown, or disappear entirely for a total eclipse.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse?

A hybrid solar eclipse is a unique type of eclipse which is a combination of an annular eclipse and a total solar eclipse. People will be able to see the Sun in a ring shape and only for a few seconds. This shape of the sun is called a ‘ring of fire’ and such kind of eclipse is produced when the moon’s shadow moves across Earth, making it a transition to another.

A Calendar of eclipses in 2023

April 20: Solar Eclipse (Hybrid)

May 5: Lunar Eclipse (Penumbral)

October 14: Solar Eclipse (Annular)

October 28-29: Lunar Eclipse (Partial)

When and where to watch the eclipses in India?- Date, time

In India, only the Lunar eclipses will be visible. The first lunar eclipse will occur on May 5 and will not be easily visible to the naked eye.

The second lunar eclipse of the year will occur on October 29 at 5 and will start at 1:06 am IST. It will end at 2:22 am IST. It's a partial lunar eclipse.

When and where to watch the eclipses in the US?- Date, time

The first solar eclipse will be visible from Australia, East and South Asia, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean. It will occur on April 20. The eclipse, however, will not be visible from India. However, Indians can view it through live telecasts from other countries.

On October 14, the second and last solar eclipse of 2023 will occur. But it will not be visible in India and people can watch live telecasts.