Solar eclipse 2023: Check date, time, live streaming and all you need to know about annular solar eclipse 2023

Solar eclipse 2023 TIME: The annular solar eclipse, often called the 'Ring of Fire,' will occur on Saturday (Oct 14). It will be visible in most North and South American countries for the first time since 2012.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth. It conceals the Sun partially, leaving a dazzling ring visible.

Here's everything you need to know about the annular solar eclipse.

Where will the solar eclipse be visible?

The annular solar eclipse starts at one location and ends at another. It will begin in Oregon at 09:13 am PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 pm CDT.

Only the people in the western hemisphere would witness the eclipse.

The solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow path that crosses the United States from Oregon to Texas. It will also pass over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. A partial solar eclipse will be visible from Alaska to Argentina.

Furthermore, it will be the last solar eclipse to be visible from the US until 2039.

Will the annular solar eclipse 2023 be visible in India?

The annular solar eclipse on Saturday (Oct 14) will not be visible in India.

About annular solar eclipse 2023

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth while being at the farthest point from the Earth. It is never safe to look directly at the Sun during an annular solar eclipse without specialised eye protection designed for solar viewing.

When viewing a solar eclipse, it is crucial to prioritise safety and use solar filters at all times. Regardless of whether your location will experience a partial or an annular solar eclipse, the risk remains the same. To ensure safe observation, use solar eclipse glasses. Don't forget to place solar filters before the lenses of cameras, telescopes and binoculars.

From beginning to end, the solar eclipse will last about two and a half hours. However, the annular solar eclipse will last only four to five minutes.

Where to watch the annular solar eclipse 2023?

NASA will broadcast the annular solar eclipse 2023 live on its Facebook, X and YouTube social media accounts. It will also carry the live eclipse views, provided by Time and Date, without commentary beginning at 09:00 pm IST on its media channel.

