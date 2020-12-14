Solar Eclipse 2020: Timings and all you need to know

The last solar eclipse of 2020 will be visible on December 14 from 7.03 pm (IST) to 12:23 am (IST).

Solar eclipse 2020 will be visible in Chile, Argentina, South-West Africa and Antarctica where the sun will be completely blocked.

Different spots in the Pacific, Atlantic and the Indian Ocean will likewise have the option to see the eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, blocking out the Sun’s rays and casting a shadow on parts of Earth. It occurs twice a year but can go up to five times in very rare scenarios.

The current year's all-out sun powered shroud won't be noticeable in India as the Sun would have been set for the day when the heavenly occasion starts.

The magnitude of the eclipse is 1.02 and will keep going for a length of 2 minutes and 10 seconds with the Sun totally covered with the Moon's shadow. Individuals have been encouraged to not straightforwardly take a gander at the Sun during the overshadowing as it can cause extreme eye harm. The individuals who wish to take an immediate perspective on the overshadowing should utilize satisfactory assurance, for example, obscure glasses or a pinhole projector.

The previous solar eclipse of the year was an annular solar eclipse that happened on June 21, 2021. Despite the fact that the complete sun based obscuration isn't noticeable in India, individuals can watch it online on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) site.

We will be noticing two solar eclipses in the following year, 2021. The first has been accounted for to happen during the mid-year, on June 10 and the second one on December 4.