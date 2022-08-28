"So far, everything looks really good", NASA ahead of the Artemis 1 launch

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is on track for the launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for its inaugural flight test on Monday. Ahead of the liftoff, Jeff Spaulding, NASA test director stated, “So far, everything looks really good,”

The launch is expected to take place in a two-hour window on August 29 i.e Monday. NASA's most powerful rocket is scheduled to lift off at 8:33 AM EDT.

Should the countdown take longer than the two-hour window targeted for liftoff, NASA has set September 2 and September 5 as alternative launch dates.

What is the mission?

The SLS and the Orion crew capsule will go around Moon on a six-week test voyage called Artemis 1. It will be a test rehearsal for the manned mission that NASA is planning for in the year 2024.

Before it is certified suitable to carry passengers, the journey aims to put the SLS vehicle—which is thought to be the most complicated and potent rocketship in the world—through a rigorous stress test of its systems during an actual flight.

"This new deep space exploration system is going to take us back to the moon and to new scientific discoveries that we can't even imagine yet," said Randy Lycans, Vice President and General Manager of NASA's Enterprise Solutions.

The SLS-Orion spacecraft has so far cost NASA at least $37 billion, which includes design, construction, testing, and ground facilities. Its development has taken more than ten years and has been plagued by years of delays and billion-dollar cost overruns.

It is pertinent to note that it is the first time since the famous Apollo 11 mission that humankind will be sending a rocket to the moon. The eventual goal is to set a permanent facility on Earth's satellite and prepare for a similar one on Mars, which is being dubbed the next frontier for the human race.

(With inputs from agencies)



