Snake-deterring tomb adorning excerpts from Book of the Dead discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists have recently unearthed an intriguing and lavishly adorned tomb belonging to an ancient Egyptian royal scribe.

The fascinating discovery is not just about a burial site, it's also a window into a time when the fear of venomous snakes was part of everyday life. The tomb, believed to date back to around 500 B.C., was revealed during excavations conducted in April and May at the Abusir archaeological site in Egypt.

Where exactly was the discovery made?

Located between the historical sites of Giza and Saqqara, Abusir is an ancient pyramid complex that has long fascinated archaeologists. This particular tomb is located in the western region of Abusir, which once served as the final resting place for high-ranking officials and military commanders hailing from ancient Egypt's 26th and 27th dynasties.

What timeline are we talking about?

The occupant of the richly adorned tomb is a previously unknown dignitary from a turbulent period in Egyptian history when the region faced invasions by Persian forces.

The dignitary's identity is revealed through hieroglyphics as Djehutyemhat, who held the title of a royal scribe.

The tomb is a medium-sized shaft tomb adorned with an array of inscriptions, artwork, and texts. Notably, its northern wall features a series of spells designed to safeguard against snake bites. During this era, venomous snakes were a constant threat, and these spells were crucial for protection. Interestingly, the spells also depict snakes as powerful guardians of the deceased and their mummy.

Also watch | WION Fineprint: Discovery that dazzled world: Egypt marks 100 years of tomb of Tutankhamun × The burial chamber, hidden almost 50 feet below ground level, is a treasure trove of history. The southern and western walls are adorned with ritual offerings, and the ceiling displays intricate depictions of the sun's journey across the sky, accompanied by hymns to the celestial body.

At the heart of the burial chamber rests a large stone sarcophagus, adorned with hieroglyphic inscriptions and depictions of gods. Some of these inscriptions are excerpts from the Book of the Dead, a collection of ancient Egyptian funerary texts known for their spells and magic formulas. These texts were believed to guide and protect the deceased in the afterlife.

Also read | Archaeologists find remnants of 5,000-year-old wine in ancient tomb of Egypt

The sarcophagus also features images of goddesses Isis and Nephthys, along with accompanying texts providing protection to the deceased. The presence of Imentet, the goddess of the West, adds a symbolic layer of meaning to the tomb.