Slashing meat consumption will help to avoid a climate crisis, new study claims

New research claims that cutting meat consumption will help in tackling the climate crisis. If the world wants to avoid the worst effects of the climate problem, consumption should be decreased to the equivalent of around two hamburgers a week in the developed world.

As per the study, the consumption and production of meat contribute significantly to climate change, accounting for around a third of the UK's diet-related carbon emissions.

In order to reduce the environmental impact of food production, a report commissioned by the government last year found that people must eat 30 per cent less meat by the end of the decade.

In regions where meat consumption is high, daily meat consumption must drop to 79 kcal per person by 2030 (equivalent to two beef burgers per week) and 60 kcal by 2050 (1.5 beef burgers per week).

Apart from meat consumption, additional measures include accelerating the phase-out of coal as an energy source and a six-fold faster expansion of public transportation.

The new 200-page report, states that we need a five-fold increase in the rate at which we transition to healthier, more sustainable diets.

As quoted by Daily Mail, Ani Dasgupta, president and CEO of World Resources Institute, said: "This year, the world has seen the devastation wrought by just 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming."

"Every fraction of a degree matters in the fight to protect people and the planet. We are seeing important advances in the fight against climate change, but we are still not winning in any sector," Dasgupta added.

"The State of Climate Action 2022 is an urgent wakeup call for decision-makers to commit to real transformation across every aspect of our economy," Dasgupta said.

