Sippin' blues: Study suggests your go-to milk tea could be the cause of your depression

Milk teas, that include bubble tea and much loved Indian masala (spiced) tea have taken the beverage scene in China and other Asian regions by storm in recent years. However, a recent study has shed light on a concerning connection between milk tea consumption and mental health issues. The findings were startling: milk tea consumption appeared to give rise to addiction and was significantly linked to depression, anxiety, and even thoughts of suicide.

Conducted by scholars from Tsinghua University and the Central University of Finance and Economics in China, this study delved into the lives of 5,281 college students in Beijing. The researchers aimed to uncover whether symptoms of milk tea addiction were real and if they correlated with conditions like depression and anxiety.

The researchers acknowledged the unprecedented surge in milk tea popularity among Chinese youth, setting the stage for their research.

What's the connection?

By using an established addiction scale that assesses criteria like persistent cravings and excessive consumption, the research laid out that some young individuals displayed clear signs of milk tea addiction.

Nearly half of the participants admitted to consuming at least one cup of milk tea weekly.

The loneliness and depression connection

Beyond the extra sugar content, milk teas often contain caffeine, prompting concerns about their potential to contribute to low moods and social isolation among adolescents.

This study gave rise to a concerning connection between milk tea consumption and loneliness and depression. While causation wasn't determined, it certainly warrants further exploration, especially given the growing popularity of these beverages.

Milk tea as a coping mechanism

The researchers speculate that young people in China and elsewhere might be turning to milk tea as a means of coping with emotions and regulating their mental states.

In this context, these beverages could be addictive and detrimental.

The study's results suggest that milk tea consumption can manifest addiction symptoms, encompassing frequency, dependence, intention to quit, inability to quit, tolerance, and guilt. Consequently, the research team calls for measures to be implemented to mitigate both physical and mental health risks associated with milk tea, from obesity and dental decay to addiction and depression.