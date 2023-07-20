Sex in the space is not free of risks. Here's why

As space tourism is in the vogue in the immediate future, the knack of humans for sharing intimate moments at unlikeliest places has begun taking centre-stage in the list of innovations. But the question on feasibility of such projects remains.

Are companies ready for Kármán line club aspirants?

Like the sky high clubs (the ones sharing intimate moments in the flight), there have been Kármán line club aspirants well, referring to the 100 km-high boundary between Earth and the rest of the space.

Sub-orbital space tourism, consisting of short flights with only a few minutes of spaceflight and weightlessness, are pretty much available now for those willing to pay. Tickets cost several millions of dollars.

But is it always going to be the case — for Kármán line club aspirants — as far as sub-orbital space tourism is concerned? Not exactly.

The companies like Elon Musk-owned SpaceX have developed spacecraft faster than the public sector.

Spacecraft such as Starship will have the capacity for tens of passengers in a large cabin environment, with private cabins as well.

Can humans be conceived in space?

According to a report in the Science Alert, 'there is an unknown potential for developmental abnormalities in human embryos conceived in space.'

These developmental abnormalities could be ectopic pregnancy, in which the embryo attaches outside the uterus.

The report adds that even if space tourists use contraception, we can't be sure it will be as effective outside planet Earth. There have been no studies on how contraceptives will be affected by space environments, it adds.

Should guidelines be made on sex in space?

The Science Alert report says that a combination of pre-spaceflight counselling with all space tourists about the risks of human conception in space can be a norm in the times to come.

The possibility of sexual interactions between some participants in space tourism remains. The question remains if the sector will be prepared for the possible consequences.

