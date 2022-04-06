Second booster shot protects against COVID-19 but effect remains short-lived: Study

According to a new study, the fourth dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offers protection against COVID-19 but the effect of the jab wanes quickly.

The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed the "rates of confirmed infection and severe COVID-19 were lower after a fourth dose of the vaccine than after only three doses."

"Protection against confirmed infection appeared short-lived," the study said.

The fourth dose lowered the infection rate among the elderly, the study found. However, the effect of the second booster was less effective for patients after a month, the Israeli researchers said.

The study conducted in January this year looked at records of people aged 60 years or older. It added that the "real-world effectiveness of the fourth dose against confirmed infection and severe illness remains unclear".

In Israel, the Omicron variant has replaced the Delta strain as the study looked at 1.25 million vaccinated people.

The report comes as US President Joe Biden, 79, received a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot last month after authorities gave the go-ahead for second booster shots for people aged 50 and older.

England's National Health Service (NHS) said it would also be rolling out its fourth coronavirus vaccine shot for citizens as cases continue.

The US Food and Drug Administration(FDA) is due to discuss whether additional booster doses are needed as some states in the United States have been witnessing increased coronavirus cases.

