Scientists try to get molecules from extinct humans to discover new antibiotics

A research team, headed by bioengineering pioneer César de la Fuente, has been making use of artificial intelligence-based computational methods to get mine genetic information from humans who have become extinct now like Neanderthals and long-gone ice age creatures such as giant sloths and woolly mammoths.



The scientists said that they have discovered that these small proteins, or peptides have bacteria-fighting powers which may help in making new drugs that can fight infections in humans. This innovative story also helps in opening up a completely new way to approach the discovery of drugs.

“It has enabled us to uncover new sequences, new types of molecules that we have not previously found in living organisms, expanding the way we think about molecular diversity,” said de la Fuente, who is Presidential Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, while speaking to CNN.



“Bacteria from today have never faced those molecules so they may give us a better opportunity at targeting the pathogens that are problematic today,” he added.

WHO emphasises on urgency of finding new antibiotics

As per the experts, the new ways to approach the problem of antimicrobial resistance to the medicines in existence is a pressing issue for global health.



Speaking about the antibiotic resistance crisis, Michael Mahan, a professor in the department of molecular, cellular and developmental biology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, said, “The world is facing an antibiotic resistance crisis. My view is that a land, sea, and air approach is needed to solve the problem — and if we need to go to the past to provide potential solutions for the future — I am all for it.”

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), there is an immediate need to identify possible candidates for new antibiotics as the global population is facing almost 5 million deaths every year, which are related to microbial resistance.



Most of the antibiotics are generated from fungi and bacteria which are discovered through screening of microorganisms that exist in soil. However, in recent decades, pathogens have turned resistant to various drugs due to overuse.



Scientists, who are trying to fight superbugs, have been exploring various potential weapons, which include phages, or viruses which are created in nature for eating bacteria.