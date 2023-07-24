Scientists suggest alien spaceship 'may have crash-landed on Mars’

Scientists have claimed that an alien spaceship may have crash-landed on the surface of Mars after they spotted strange pointy protrusions on its surface.

NASA's Curiosity Rover in April photographed what looked like rows of spikes, plates and wedges which protruded from rocks lying on the 96-mile (154 km) Gale Crater's floor.

NASA Ames Research Centre and Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (Seti) Institute's astrobiologist Dr Nathalie Cabrol said that it was “the most bizarre rock” which she had seen in her 20 years of studying Mars.

A new paper has now been published in the Journal of Astrobiology which concluded that the formations might be “sand spikes”, which are similar to those which get formed on Earth in water-logged sands when earthquakes of magnitude seven and greater hit the surface.

Similar kinds of rock formations have been seen in the north Alpine basin of south Germany, which is linked with the 15 million-year-old Nordlinger Reis asteroid impact basin.

No absolute certainty over extraterrestrial spacecraft's landing

However, researchers caution that “a fragment from an extraterrestrial or terrestrial spacecraft cannot be discounted with absolute certainty” – pointing out what looks like wheels, an axle and a debris field were photographed in a different part of the Gale Crater.

The authors said that over time a similar debris field connected to the spikes may have been eroded.

Prof Richard Armstrong, the first author of the paper who works at Aston University, Birmingham, speaking to The Telegraph, said “There is no way of proving for certain what the spikes are but the balance of the evidence would suggest ‘sand spikes’ resulting from seismic activity on Mars. I suspect the enigmatic ‘wheels’ are a separate phenomenon. Mars images often show strange formations and features which ‘look like’ familiar objects.”

“Any debris field on Mars would certainly suffer erosion over time, especially from wind," he added.

In the journal, the authors have stated, “Given that possibly 10 or more craft have crashed upon the surface, coupled with the jettison of equipment associated with landing the rovers, it is possible the spikes and its substrate are human-made and consist of debris that fell onto the surface of Gale Crater. Nevertheless, no debris field is evident and no evidence of any additional debris that may have originated on Earth.

“Given its small size and that there are no known human-made analogues and no logical explanation as to what purpose these spikes may serve, it does not seem likely these specimens are the remnants of craft or equipment that fell into Gale Crater. One can only speculate about extraterrestrial origins," they added.

