Scientists successfully extend shelf life of pasta. Here's why it's an important breakthrough

New research has led to a breakthrough extension of the shelf life of Pasta. Scientists have achieved this through a special ingredient and a new form of packaging.

You may be wondering why is this even news. The answer is simple. Even though this may seem like insignificant research it can have noteworthy implications on the significantly problematic issue we call "food wastage".

How is that?

The research has successfully prolonged the shelf life of pasta by 30 days. Earlier its shelf life if stored properly was between 30 to 90 days and now thanks to the addition of "good" bacteria it has been extended to 120 days.

As per the research paper published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology, this breakthrough can have "potential benefits on the economy and on the environment, spurring innovation in existing production models."

How does the new technology work?

It uses a film that is less permeable to oxygen and with an atmosphere of 40 per cent carbon dioxide to 60 per cent nitrogen as opposed to the conventional packing that uses 20 per cent carbon dioxide to 80 nitrogen.

Additionally, a multi-strain probiotic mixture or bioprotective cultures (BCs) was added to the dough used to make the pasta.

The product when refrigerated at 4C outlasted pasta packaged conventionally, which over the 90 days storage period showed growth of visible mould, reports Guardian.

Researchers report that the data obtained hints that the bioprotective cultures (BCs) can also be used in other types of cereal-based products and that this may even have possible implications that viable microorganisms in the food can have potentially positive effects on the gut microbiota of consumers, however, this would have to be explored.

