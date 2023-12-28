Scientists study kilonova explosion, the star collisions that create gold

Gold is something humankind has fought and killed for across centuries. For us, gold comes from mines. But on a cosmic scale, it forms when massive stars collide. Formation of the much-sought-after precious metal is just as violent as the historical efforts to possess it.

Gold, and other metals heavier than iron are formed in space when two neutron stars collide. The collision of these ultra-dense, dead stars causes ripples in the very fabric of spacetime. These ripples are called gravitational waves. The collision also causes high energy gamma-ray bursts and a flash of light (kilonova) which can be detected across large distances in space.

Watch | India: ISRO launches 'Feast', new indigenous software × A team of researchers which had participation from the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics and the University of Potsdam studied the only recorded kilonova explosion. We recorded it in the year 2017.

The institute has said that the scientists used an advanced software to study signatures of this kilonova. Other than what was recorded in the year 2017, more data obtained from radio and X-ray observation of other stars was added. Findings collected from collision experiment carried out here on Earth were also included.

The team developed a model based on their study of the kilonova explosion recorded in 2017. The model is going to be helpful in understanding the only known process in the universe that forms metals heavier than iron.

"Our new method will help to analyze the properties of matter at extreme densities. It will also allow us to better understand the expansion of the universe and to what extent heavy elements are formed during neutron star mergers," said Tim Dietrich, a scientist from Max Planck Institute, as quoted on its website earlier this month.

So where's the gold?

When some type of massive stars die, the nuclear fusion process that fuels them stops. This forms an ultra-dense and neutron rich star. When such stars collide with each other. These free neutrons are released into space and taken up by atoms to form very heavy elements beyond the scope of the periodic table. These elements are unstable and gradually decay into other elements heavier than iron. One of these metals is gold.

That gold ring you may be wearing is truly made of stardust!