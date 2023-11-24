Scientists say killing 'zombie' cells can reverse brain ageing caused by Covid

In new research, scientists have found a way to reverse the premature ageing of the brain accelerated by COVID-19 infection by killing 'zombie' cells.



A team of researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia used lab-grown mini-brains, made with the help of human stem cells, to investigate how various variants of SARS-CoV-2 affect brain tissues.



Each of the cells in the body acts as a tiny molecular factory in which essential processes needed for the survival of our bodies are carried out. Dangerous waste products are produced by these processes which build over time and damage the DNA and molecular machinery.

At some point, the cells shut down essentially and are no longer capable of cell division. However, these so-called senescent cells, which are also called zombie cells, start producing proteins and other molecules that can lead to inflammation.



"Senescent cells are known to drive tissue inflammation and degeneration, leaving patients exposed to cognitive impairments like brain fog and memory loss," said Julio Aguado, a research fellow at the university's Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology and lead author of this research, in a statement.



Aguado and his team in the study discovered that SARS-CoV-2 accelerates the buildup of zombie cells which leads to premature aging.



"We found COVID-19 accelerates the presence of 'zombie' or senescent cells, which accumulate naturally and gradually in the brain as we get older," stated Aguado.



"We used the brain organoids (aka the mini-brains) to screen a range of therapeutics, looking for any capable of removing those senescent cells," he added.

Four common drugs destroy Covid-induced zombie cells

In the study, which was published in the journal Nature Aging, it was found that four common drugs selectively destroyed Covid-induced zombie cells. These are: navitoclax, ABT-737, fisetin and a combination of dasatinib and quercetin.

Watch: How alcohol impacts the brain | Brain can repair damage in 7.3 months "More research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms at play, but this study marks a significant step forward in our knowledge of the intricate relationship between viral infections, ageing and neurological well-being. Long term, we can expect widespread use of these drugs to treat persistent post-acute infection syndromes caused by viral infections like COVID-19,” Aguado said.



The study has also proved how synthetically grown humanlike organs can be used in a laboratory setting.



"Our study beautifully demonstrates how human brain models can accelerate the preclinical screening of therapeutics, while also moving towards animal-free testing, with potentially global impacts," said Ernst Wolvetang, an organoid expert at the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology, in a statement.



"This same method of drug screening could also help Alzheimer's research and a whole host of neurodegenerative diseases where senescence is a driver,” Wolvetang added.