Scientists find cause of 'morning sickness' in pregnant women

Scientists have made significant progress in identifying the cause of severe morning sickness in pregnant women.

The cause has been pinpointed at a hormone called GDF15, short for Growth/Differentiation Factor 15.

Nearly two-thirds of pregnant women reportedly experience varying degrees of nausea or vomiting, known as morning sickness, throughout the day.

Severe forms of morning sickness pose risks such as weight loss and dehydration, endangering both the mother and the unborn child. GDF15 and morning sickness: Evidence from research GDF15 hormone was initially discovered in the late 1990s. In 2017, it was found to be inducing nausea and vomiting under certain stress-related conditions within the body.

Earlier research conducted by Cambridge University confirmed higher levels of GDF15 in women suffering from morning sickness.

Similarly, a team from the University of Southern California discovered that certain gene variants associated with GDF15 could heighten the likelihood of a severe form of morning sickness.

The combined efforts of researchers involved in these studies have yielded further insights.

They have observed significantly elevated levels of GDF15 in pregnant women experiencing severe morning sickness, compared to those with milder symptoms.

Additionally, their study, which is pending peer review, revealed that women with higher levels of GDF15 in their bloodstream prior to conception were less prone to severe sickness after becoming pregnant. What does it mean? The study highlighted the possibility of reducing the risk of severe forms of morning sickness during pregnancy by increasing GDF15 levels in women before conception.

"Strategies which safely increase circulating GDF15 levels prior to pregnancy may be useful in the prevention of these conditions," the study noted.

Some companies are already developing treatments to lower GDF15 levels for other ailments that cause nausea and vomiting.

Also watch | US court confined Mifepristone use to seven weeks of pregnancy × The drug thalidomide was used to treat morning sickness in the 1950s before it was linked with some serious congenital disorders.

"Since the tragedy of thalidomide, concerns about safety have understandably been very prominent in discussions of novel treatments for [hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness]," the researchers wrote.

"The work has provided compelling evidence that alterations in GDF15 may be linked to hyperemesis gravidarum," Sumona Saha, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was quoted as saying by the New Scientist. "Based on this, I am interested to see the development of therapeutics."

