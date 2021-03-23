Scientists discover true origins of 'Hobbit' species that roamed Asia 50,000 years ago!

The ‘Hobbit’ species that lives in Southeast Asia 50,000 years ago may be closer to modern humans than previously thought, a new research reveals.

Published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, the new research suggests that the ‘Hobbits’ are closely related to Denisovans and Neanderthals, and based on this, also human beings. Fossils recovered of 'Homo Floresiensis' (‘Hobbits’) and another species 'Homo Luzonensis' revealed that both the species stood at 3 feet, 7 inches (109 cms).

Scientists say this dwarfism was a product of evolutionary processes over time which shrank the species due to unavailability of resources. Now, they have found that there was no inter-breeding among the two species.

The new research, led by João Teixeira from the University of Adelaide claims that interbreeding took place between Denisovans and modern human beings especially in Southeast Asia.

Denisovans are closely related to Neanderthals who roamed the Earth 50,000 to 60,000 years ago. But no fossil remains of this species has been found, even though genetic similarities link them to the region.

The new study, co-authored by National History Museum’s Chris Stringers claims that moderns humans actually interbred with the Denisovans, but not the ‘Hobbit’ species. This suggests that both the ‘Hobbit’ species are closer to contemporary humans than previous thought, Gizmodo reported.

Turns out... Denisovans’ fossils have not been found so far because they’re in fact the so-called ‘Hobbit’ species!

Upon study, researchers also ascertained that humans interbred with Denisovans, which means humans inhabiting those areas may possess the DNA of these 'Hobbit' species.