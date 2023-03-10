Scientists achieve superconductivity breakthrough for next-age electrical transmission

Scientists this week announced advancement towards a superconductor material that could conduct electricity in everyday conditions. The breakthrough means a stunning transformation into any technology that uses electric energy. The breakthrough also means the opening of new possibilities for your phone, magnetically moving trains, and future fusion power plants.

A peer-reviewed accounting of the findings was published on Wednesday in the Nature journal.

The new superconductor consists of lutetium, a rare earth metal, and hydrogen with a little bit of nitrogen mixed in. It needs to be compressed to a pressure of 145,000 pounds per square inch before it gains its superconducting prowess. That is about 10 times the pressure that is exerted at the bottom of the ocean’s deepest trenches.

Why is it important?

It is important because the superconductors can now work at room temperature. Although superconductors have existed for nearly a century, their use was only feasible at unearthly, ultracold temperatures with limited applications if not negligible.

For decades, scientists have sought superconductors that work at room temperature, and their hunt appears to have achieved fruition.

Why is there skepticism around discovery?

The skepticism is mainly for the fact that in 2020, a paper by a team of scientists describing a less practical superconducting material was retracted after scrutiny by a group of scientists about some of the data.

Superconductivity was discovered by Heike Kamerlingh Onnes, a Dutch physicist, and his team in 1911.

ALSO WATCH | Battle for space in India's megacity: Climate change threatens to make the matter worse

The first known superconductors required temperatures only a few degrees above absolute zero or minus 459.67 degrees Fahrenheit. In the 1980s, physicists discovered high-temperature superconductors whose applicability was minimal in everyday life.

The latest discovery adds a luminous layer of applicability for the use of superconductors in everyday life.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE