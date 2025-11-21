/Scientists discover 'old and calm' region beyond Neptune that can solve several cosmic puzzles

Our solar system might just be a tiny fragment of the gigantic universe, yet there remain so many elements that we are still discovering. Astronomers think they have come across something that has remained a secret till now. This "very old, undisturbed structure" lies at the edge of the solar system. It exists beyond even the Kuiper Belt, a ring-shaped region of icy bodies far away from Neptune. The Kuiper Belt is where over 3,100 objects, such as Pluto, Makemake, Eris, and Arrokoth, reside. Beyond this is the hypothetical Oort Cloud, which is believed to be between 5,000 and 100,000 astronomical units (AU) from the Sun. NASA describes the Kuiper Belt as the “third zone” of the solar system, and it consists of “leftovers from the solar system's early history.”

The paper published in The Astronomical Journal states “that the classical belt is a complex region with sub-structures that go beyond the usual splitting of inner, main and outer," something that was proposed by a team in 2011, New Scientist reported.

“The main classical belt (a = 40–47 AU) needs to be modelled with at least three components: the 'hot' component with a wide inclination distribution and two "cold” components (stirred and kernel) with much narrower inclination distributions." The paper deals with one particular portion, which it calls the “kernel”. Since 2011, no other substructure had been discovered in this region. The paper by a team of scientists from Princeton University, which has not yet been peer reviewed, states that they may have found evidence of an "inner kernel".

New primordial cluster detected beyond Kuiper Belt

A study of 1,650 Kuiper belt objects using a density-based clustering algorithm called DBSCAN led the team to understand whether they could identify the kernel and whether there could be other clusters. Even though more analysis and observations are needed to confirm the existence of this structure, the scientists are almost sure they have detected a new primordial cluster at around 43 AU. "In addition to being located at a smaller semimajor axis (a ∼ 43 AU) as compared to the kernel (a ∼44 AU), the inner kernel also has a colder free eccentricity distribution than the kernel, both in terms of the Rayleigh distribution dispersion that best describes it (∼ 0.025) as well as the overall range (0.01−0.06)," the team explains in their paper.