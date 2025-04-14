A whale shark measuring 60 feet in length has been observed in the Pacific Ocean, making it the largest specimen of its kind ever recorded in the region, according to a report from Animals Around the Globe. The sighting has drawn interest from marine scientists, as the species typically grows to between 18 and 33 feet, with rare individuals reaching up to 40 feet.

Advertisment

Whale sharks are the largest fish in the world and are known for their slow movements and filter-feeding behaviour. They consume plankton, krill, and small fish by swimming with their mouths open. Despite their size, they pose no threat to humans and are often encountered by divers in tropical and warm-temperate waters.

This particular whale shark was spotted near coastal areas commonly frequented by the species. Researchers consider the sighting an opportunity to further study aspects of whale shark biology, including feeding habits, migratory routes, and general behaviour. Given its exceptional size, the discovery is regarded as an important data point in understanding the species’ growth potential and habitat range.

Whale sharks contribute to marine ecosystems by helping regulate populations of plankton and small fish, which in turn supports the health of coral reefs and balances food webs. Their long migrations across global waters, including between the Philippines and the Gulf of Mexico, have been partially tracked through satellite tagging.

Advertisment

However, the species faces several conservation challenges. Overfishing, accidental capture, marine pollution, and habitat degradation continue to affect their populations. Their slow reproductive rates make them particularly vulnerable to population decline.

Marine conservationists are pushing for greater protection through marine reserves, regulatory frameworks, and public education. Advances in technology such as satellite tracking and underwater monitoring are enabling more detailed studies of whale sharks, helping inform conservation strategies aimed at preserving their numbers and habitats.