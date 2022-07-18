Scientists develop shapeshifting microbots that can brush and floss teeth

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have developed shapeshifting microbots that can brush, rinse, and floss teeth.

The robotic system, which can form bristle-like structures along with form long string-like shapes, is magnetic and made from iron.

Elderly people who have trouble using their hands and find it difficult to clean their teeth themselves may find the prototype to be particularly helpful.

Hyun (Michel) Koo, a professor at Penn’s School of Dental Medicine and a study co-author told PennToday “Routine oral care is cumbersome and can pose challenges for many people, especially those who have a hard time cleaning their teeth.”

Comparing the microbots to “a robotic arm that might reach out and clean a surface” Edward Steager, a study co-author from Penn’s School of Engineering and Applied Science believes that tiny machines can be programmed.

“Nanoparticles can be shaped and controlled with magnetic fields in surprising ways,” Steager said.

“The big innovation here is that the robotics system can do all three in a single, hands-free, automated way,” he added.

From contrast agents that get injected into MRI patients to delivery systems for some drugs, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of iron oxide nanoparticles for use in other biotech products.

