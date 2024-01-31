Scientists create AI-powered robot that reads braille at breakneck speed

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed a robotic sensor that reads braille at twice the speed of humans. Through advanced machine learning algorithms, the robotic sensor glides over braille text, achieving reading speeds of approximately 315 words per minute with close to 90 per cent accuracy.

What does it mean?

The feat marks a significant advancement in the realms of tactile sensing and robotic dexterity.

While the primary focus of the robot's development was not to assist visually impaired individuals in reading, its success in high-speed braille reading highlights the potential for advancements in robotic sensitivity.

Braille, with its demand for heightened tactile sensitivity, serves as an exemplary test case for the development of robotic hands or prosthetics that can emulate the sensitivity of human fingertips.

Professor Fumiya Iida's lab at Cambridge's Department of Engineering spearheaded this research.

The study's first author, Parth Potdar, said that the importance of softness in human fingertips for gripping objects with the right amount of pressure.

However replicating this quality in a robotic hand presents a significant engineering challenge, particularly when dealing with flexible or deformable surfaces.

Why braille was chosen as testing ground?

The researchers chose braille as a testing ground due to its requirement for high tactile sensitivity.

Unlike traditional robotic braille readers that operate letter by letter, the Cambridge team developed a more efficient and realistic reading method.

Their robotic sensor, equipped with a camera in its "fingertip" combines visual and sensory information to read braille.

The team also trained their machine learning algorithm with blurred images of braille, and thus enhancing the system's character recognition.

This innovation goes beyond braille reading, with broader implications for robotic applications requiring tactile sensing, such as texture detection or slip prevention during object manipulation.