Scientists claim they successfully eliminated HIV from infected cells

The scientists said that they have successfully eliminated HIV, with the use of Nobel Prize-winning Crispr gene-editing technology, from infected cells.

The technology, which functions like scissors at the molecular level, cuts DNA so "bad" that bits can be inactivated or removed.

The researchers now aim to remove the virus entirely from the body even though much more work is required to check that it is effective and safe. The HIV medicines, which exist in the world, stop the virus but fail to eliminate it.

The team of scientists from the University of Amsterdam presented an abstract or synopsis of their early findings at a medical conference and emphasised that the work is just a "proof of concept" and will not turn into a cure for HIV any time soon.

Stem-cell and gene-therapy technologies associate professor at the University of Nottingham Dr James Dixon said that the complete findings still need much scrutiny.

"Much more work will be needed to demonstrate results in these cell assays can happen in an entire body for future therapy. There will be much more development needed before this could have an impact on those with HIV," he said, as reported by the BBC.

Is Crispr against HIV effective?

Crispr is also being used by other scientists against HIV. Excision BioTherapeutics said that after 48 weeks, HIV's three volunteers had no serious side effects.

However, a virus expert at the Francis Crick Institute, in London, Dr Jonathan Stoye said that it is "extremely challenging" to remove HIV from all the cells which might be harbouring the body.

"Off-target effects of the treatment, with possible long-term side effects, remain a concern. It therefore seems likely that many years will elapse before any such Crispr-based therapy becomes routine - even assuming that it can be shown to be effective," he said.

The immune-system cells are infected and attacked by the HIV which uses their own machinery to make copies of the virus.

Even after effective treatment, the cells contain the HIV's DNA or genetic material, even if the new virus is not being produced actively.

Most people, who have HIV, require life-long antiretroviral therapy. If an HIV patient stops consuming the prescribed drugs, the dormant virus can reawaken and lead to problems.