Scientists catch unexpected radio signals from distant stars

Searching for extra-terrestrial life has been preoccupation of scientists and creative folks. The idea of us not being alone in this universe on this rock we call Earth is somewhat assuring. Maybe it gives a purpose to our search in the vast expanse of space that so far not yielded any definitive clue of intelligent alien life.

Scientists have now found stars that are unexpectedly blasting out radio signals. This has indicated presence of hidden planets.

University of Queensland’s Dr Benjamin Pope and colleagues at the Dutch national observatory ASTRON have been searching for planets using Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR), world's most powerful radio telescope located in the Netherlands.

Dr Pope has been quoted as saying that the team of researchers has discovered radio signals from 19 red dwarf stars. It is suspected that four of these stars have planets orbitting them.

Planets in our solar system also emit radio waves but such radio waves from planets outside the solar system had yet to be found.

Red dwarf stars are much smaller than the Sun. They have intense magnetic activity and radio emissions.

More research is needed to determine to the most accurate degree what is the cause of these radio emissions. What if aliens are sending us messages? That would be interesting indeed.