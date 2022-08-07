Saving the umbilical cord: Researchers show how damaged stem cells can be restored

According to a new research, stem cells can be regrown in damaged umbilical cord.

Research by Notre Dame University revealed a "new strategy" that can restore the damaged stem cells and enable it to grow new tissues again.

The new approach is based on specially engineered "nanoparticles" which can store medicine and deliver it just to the stem cells by attaching directly to the stem cells’ surface. It is just 150 nanometers in diameter, the study said. The particles release the medicine slowly "making it highly effective even at very low doses".

Donny Hanjaya-Putra who conducted the study said: "it is smart and effective" while adding that, "Each stem cell is like a soldier. It knows where to go and what to do. But the ‘soldiers’ we are working with are injured and weak. By providing them with this nanoparticle ‘backpack,’ we are giving them what they need to work effectively again.”

The "backpacks" enabled the damaged stem cells to form new blood vessels during the experiment with mice. However, it could take many years before the new technique can become part of healthcare, scientists say.

The researchers said the new approach will help to restore cells damaged by pregnancy complications, so instead of discarding the stem cells, clinicians will be able to "rejuvenate" them and it will also help in "child’s developmental outcomes".

