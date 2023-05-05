Saturn’s mesmerising rings vanishing, further aggravate its cosmic identity crisis

The fascinating rings of Saturn, which makes it different from the rest of the planets in a milky way, may become a thing of the past as these rings are now disappearing.

Saturn, nearly 1.5 billion kilometres away from Earth, has always mesmerised astronomers with its beautiful rings, making the planet not only a humongous size but also nine times wider than Earth.

However, the rings are now in danger and disappearing slowly. Researchers stated that Saturn's rings are made up of large pieces of ice which are now eroding and added that they find it difficult to predict how long the rings will last.

The ice chunks from rings have been falling as icy rain on the planet because of the intense gravity of Saturn. The downpour is now happening at such a high rate that water, which can fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, rains daily on the gas giant.

This is leading to thinning of mysterious rings circling the planet which has left the astronomers amazed.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly how fast they are eroding," Dr James O’Donoghue, who is heading the research into the disappearing rings of Saturn, said in a statement.

While mostly it is believed that the rings were a part of the planet from the start, it is not actually correct. The rings around Saturn are only 100 million years old which although looks like a long time on a cosmic scale, is not very long.

Scientists are now studying to understand the future of the rings around Saturn.

Although research suggests that the rings may disappear in another 100 million years, Dr James O’Donoghue calls it a "quick death."

WATCH | NASA mission to Saturn's moon Titan may unravel secrets behind origin of life “Currently, research suggests the rings will only be part of Saturn for another few hundred million years. This may sound like a long time, but in the history of the universe, this is a relatively quick death. We could be very lucky to be around at a time when the rings exist," O’Donoghue stated.

The team has been making efforts to get the James Webb Space Telescope which will help them delve deeper into the mystery of the rings of Saturn.

Studies suggest that the rings are pieces of asteroids, comets or shattered moons which broke up before reaching the planet as they were crushed by the strong gravity of the planet. "The ring particles mostly range from tiny, dust-sized icy grains to chunks as big as a house. A few particles are as large as mountains," stated NASA.



(With inputs from agencies)

