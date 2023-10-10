Russia's 'Nauka' on International Space Station goes wrong once again

The Russian section of the International Space Station (ISS) experienced another coolant leak on Monday (Oct 9), the third of its kind in less than a year, raising concerns about the reliability of Russia's space programme.

Frozen coolant flakes were observed in a NASA live feed around 17:30 Greenwich Mean Time (11:00 pm, Indian Standard Time), a radio communication reported by the AFP between the US mission control and astronauts confirmed.

How did the coolant leak happen?

The Russian space agency Roscosmos said the coolant leak originated from the external backup radiator circuit of the Nauka module, also known as Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade, which was delivered from the Russian side to the International Space Station in 2021.

Nauka, which means "science" in Russian, and is also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade (MLM), is the primary laboratory of the Russian Orbital Segment, and is used to conduct experiments and store scientific instruments, and can also serve as a backup service module for the International Space Station.

The US mission control in Houston requested astronauts on the American side to investigate the situation. NASA has not yet issued an official statement.

Previous incidents of coolant leaks

In December 2022, white particles resembling snowflakes were seen streaming out of a docked Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, prompting speculation about the cause, possibly micrometeorite impact.

The spacecraft returned to Earth uncrewed, and another uncrewed Soyuz was sent to replace it, resulting in a year-long mission for two Russians and an American crew member.

A similar coolant leak incident occurred in mid-February on the Russian Progress MS-21 cargo ship, which had been docked at the ISS since October 2022.

The Russian space sector has faced ongoing challenges, including funding shortages, failures, and corruption scandals.

Despite geopolitical tensions stoked by the launch of the Russian offensive into Ukraine, the International Space Station remains one of the few areas of cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

