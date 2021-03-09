Russia and China sign memorandum to build joint lunar space station

Russia and China on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint construction of a lunar space station, Russia's space agency Roscosmos said in a statement.

It said the lunar station will be designed as a "complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in the orbit of the Moon" and would be available for use by other interested countries and international partners.

Chinese government's top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi said "This is a milestone in China-Russia relations and, more importantly, a new starting point.''

China previously made a Mars bid in 2011 with Russia, but the Russian spacecraft carrying the probe failed to exit Earth’s orbit and disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at the Geneva forum in February, said a priority was to prevent an arms race in outer space, in line with Russia’s joint draft treaty with China presented a decade ago.