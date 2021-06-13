Rogue planets with habitable exomoons may have alien life

Finding alien life has long been a preoccupation of the human mind. Scientists and artists have both cast their imagination and vision in this direction. Till today though, we haven't heard from our counterparts from the space. Bt research in this direction goes on. Hunt for the alien life continues.

Now scientists from University of Concepción in Chile have concluded that 'rogue planets' in space may have moons with conditions conducive to life. The scientists made a mathematical model and based on this, have concluded that some of the 'exomoons' may have conditions for liquid water as well as atmosphere.

What are rogue planets?

Rogue planets are planets without a star. These planets roam the skies without being bound to a star. Rogue planets may have natural satellites and these are generally referred to as exomoons. Since rogue planets do not have a star, it has no heat source.

But as per the mathematical model drawn up by the scientists, cosmic radiation and gravitational effect of the rogue planet create just enough heat for liquid water and atmosphere to exits. Though the amount of water would be much much less than what it would be on Earth, it may well be the first step towards forming alien life.

Not all life needs light to survive, although Earth derives all its energy from the Sun, there are lifeforms deep, deep within the oceans who survive on heat emittted by Earth. Sunlight does not reach those depths.

It is hence quite possible for life to thrive in the waters of exomoons. We haven't found a conclusive proof of this yet. But imagine if one fine day, we woke up to a proven fact that we are indeed not alone in the universe!

The research by the scientists has been published in scientific journal International Journal of Astrobiology.