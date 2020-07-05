Rocket carrying four satellites 'lost' after being launched from New Zealand

American company Rocket Lab's commercial rocket that was carrying four satellites and took off from New Zealand launch pad has been "lost". The founder and chief executive of the company, Peter Beck took to Twitter to confirm the news.

"We lost the flight late into the mission," he tweeted.

"I am incredibly sorry that we failed to deliver our customers' satellites today. Rest assured we will find the issue, correct it and be back on the pad soon."

A brief statement about today's mission from our founder and CEO, Peter Beck. pic.twitter.com/QUShtzp7J0 — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 5, 2020 ×

Despite locating its headquarters in New Zealand, Rocket Lab lists itself as an American company and specialises in delivering small satellites to Earth's lower orbit.

Its backers include US companies Khosla Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Lockheed Martin, Promus Ventures and Data Collective.

According to a statement by the Rocket Lab's website, the rocket faced an 'anomaly' four minutes into the flight and was working with the Federal Aviation Administration in the United States to identify the cause.

The rocket was carrying satellites for companies Spaceflight, Canon Electronics, Planet and In-Space Missions, Beck said.

"Today's anomaly is a reminder that space launch can be unforgiving, but we will identify the issue, rectify it, and be safely back on the pad as soon as possible."

(Inputs from AFP)