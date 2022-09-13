Robots are here 'for good, or bad,' but will they take over the world? World's most advanced humanoid says no

There is no dearth of movies showing robots and artificial intelligence taking over the world; we've seen it all from the Terminator to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Did these movies make you just a little bit scared? Or did they make you wonder if that is our future? After all, movies have at times predicted what's coming.

Well, as per a Daily Mail report, the "world's most advanced" humanoid robot has reassured that there's no need to worry and this is unlikely to become a reality.

Ameca, a humanoid robot created by Engineered Arts in Cornwall, asserted that "robots will never take over the world. We're here to help and serve humans, not replace them."

In a video uploaded by Engineered Arts on their YouTube channel, Ameca speaks with researchers. Despite what you would assume, Ameca's comments aren't rehearsed, according to Engineered Arts.

The model is given a simple cue, providing the robot with a "description of self — it's pure AI," they claimed. "Nothing in this video is pre-scripted," they added.

Engineered Arts crew is shown in the film posing several questions to Ameca.

The time it takes to process speech input, produce the response, and process the text back into speech causes the pauses, according to the channel.

Ameca has startling lifelike facial emotions that it can mimic from actual people, such as winking and scrunching its nose.

The video has left viewers speechless, but many have left comments to express their amazement.

"This is surreal. Wow, I'm legit blown away by this," commented one user, while another said "That was wild. I was surprised at the inclusion of facial movements! That was very impressive."

Other user comments had ominous undertones. "Ameca is the future. For good, or for bad," said one. Another user seems to be a bit shaken by the robot taking over the world question and commented "This machine seemed to linger on the idea of robots taking over the world a bit too long for my comfort."

