Researchers identify 'trigger molecule' for changes in ability to smell during Covid

Loss of sense of smell is a symptom of Covid. Those who were infected have reported disturbance in their ability to smell. Many patients have even reported that the smells of common objects felt like disgusting ones like that of sewage.

Though loss of smell is associated with Covid and it's a well-known symptom, biological basis for the sense of disgust was not known.

Researchers have now zeroed-in on a highly potent molecule that triggers sense of disgust in those who have Covid.

The molecule is called 2-furanmethanethiol. It is found in coffee. Researchers found that those with normal sense of smell associated this molecule with coffee and in some cases popcorn. But in those with Covid infection, it elicited a disgusted reaction with the patients equating the smell with sewage.

“This is solid evidence that it’s not ‘all in the head’, and that the sense of disgust can be related to the compounds in the distorted foods. The central nervous system is certainly involved as well in interpreting the signals that it receives from the nose.” said Dr Jane Parker, the director of the Flavour Centre at the University of Reading and co-author of the research. Dr Parker was quoted by The Guardian.

