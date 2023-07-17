Research discovers repair process that fixes damaged hearing cells

Researchers from the University of Virginia School of Medicine have made a significant discovery regarding the repair of cells responsible for hearing, offering potential advancements in treating and preventing hearing loss. The study focused on "hair cells", which play a crucial role in hearing and maintaining a sense of balance, possessing hair-like structures that act as antennas.

Until now, it was believed that auditory hair cells, once damaged, could not regenerate. However, UVA Health's new research reveals that these delicate cells can indeed repair themselves following damage caused by loud noises or other stress factors. Understanding repair mechanisms for hearing cells The research, led by Jung-Bum Shin from UVA's Department of Neuroscience, aims to unravel the inherent repair processes of hair cells, ultimately leading to effective strategies to strengthen them.

One potential approach that could emerge from this research involves using drugs to stimulate cell repair.

If the replacement of hair cells proves challenging, focusing on repairing them could be a viable alternative. The repair strategy holds immense potential in advancing treatments for hearing loss and related conditions. Understanding hair cell repair process Hair cells, due to their role in sound detection, are naturally fragile and susceptible to damage from prolonged exposure to loud noises.

One of the ways they get harmed is through damage to their core structures known as stereocilia.

Shin's research uncovers a process where hair cells use a protein called XIRP2 to detect damage to the cores made of actin and subsequently migrate to the damaged site to repair the cores by filling in new actin.

“Age-related hearing loss affects at least a third of all older adults,” Shin said. “Understanding and harnessing internal mechanisms by which hair cells counteract wear and tear will be crucial in identifying ways to prevent age-related hearing loss. Furthermore, this knowledge holds potential implications for associated conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and other dementia conditions.” Broader implications for cell biology The findings not only contribute to the understanding of hair cell repair mechanisms but also have broader implications for cell biology research.

