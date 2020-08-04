Remains of 10,000-year-old woolly mammoth pulled from Siberian lake

Russian scientists have managed to recover around 80 per cent of the stunningly well-preserved bones of a woolly mammoth that roamed the earth at least 10,000 years ago, director of the Centre for Arctic Research Dmitry Frolov told Reuters on Monday.

Part of its skull, several ribs and foreleg bones, some with soft tissue still attached to them, were retrieved from Russia's remote Yamal peninsula above the Arctic circle in July by local residents.

Researchers have still not recovered the tusks, which might have been lost for a long time, Frolov said.

The newly discovered skeleton was found on the Yamal peninsula, in Siberia, Russia. Photograph: Dmitrii Frolov

Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost.

Scientists circulated images in December of a prehistoric puppy, thought to be 18,000 years old, that was found in the permafrost region of Russia's Far East in 2018.

The mammoth remains are at least 10,000 years old, although researchers don't yet know exactly when it walked the earth or how old it was when it died, said Dmitry Frolov, director of the Scientific Centre for Arctic studies.