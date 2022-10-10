Remains child sacrifice victims with hearts removed unearthed in Peru, more likely to be found: Report

Archaeologists have said that remains of child sacrifice victims have been uncovered in Peru and they fear that many more are probably still hidden somewhere in the region.

In a report, Live Science noted that according to Gabriel Prieto, who is an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Florida, the skeletons show evidence that the children's hearts were removed.

Prieto direct the excavations in Pampa La Cruz, the location close to Huanchaco where the remains were discovered.

ALSO READ | Microplastics detected in human breast milk for first time, scientists startled

Prieto said that all 76 skeletons had a "transversal clean cut across the sternum.". It suggests that "they possibly opened up the rib cage and then they possibly extracted the heart."

In an email, Prieto told Live Science: "They were buried on an extended position, with the feet toward the east." He added, "They were buried on top of an artificial mound. We thought that the area, and particularly the mound, was free of Chimu child sacrifices, but we found the opposite."

WATCH | Singapore reports first drop in life expectancy

Pampa La Cruz has been the site of excavations for a while. In addition to the 323 children that have already been discovered there, 137 children and three adults have also been discovered at Las Llamas, a nearby location. Remains suggested that the children's hearts had been taken out.

According to the archaeological findings made so far, there are possibilities that there are more child sacrifice sites nearby, according to Prieto. As absurd as it may sound, "there may be more [than] 1,000 victims," he claimed.

ALSO READ | Scientists predict the formation of new supercontinent 'Amasia' when Pacific Ocean disappears

The radiocarbon dating of the 76 recently discovered remains is still pending, but prior victims discovered at Pampa La Cruz were believed to have died between A.D. 1100 and 1200, according to Prieto.

The Chimu people, who are well-known for their exquisite metalwork and the city of Chan Chan, prospered in the region during this period.

It is unclear why the Chimu would have engaged in child sacrifice in this area on such a large scale.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.