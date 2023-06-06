Real Terminators? Synthetic self-healing skin likely to create killer robots on battlefield

Synthetic skin, which is made of polypropylene glycol and silicone, can stretch like human skin without any tearing and has magnetic properties which help the skin to self-align, has been developed by scientists at Stanford University.

On warming, the two polymers soften and flow and solidify when they cool. When it is heated at around 158 degrees Fahrenheit, the healing and self-alignment take place in about 24 hours.

The team stated that the skin could create "reconfigurable soft robots that can change shape and sense their deformation on demand" and ultimately transform warfare.

PhD candidate and Co-author Chris Cooper said, "We've achieved what we believe to be the first demonstration of a multi-layer, thin film sensor that automatically realigns during healing. This is a critical step toward mimicking human skin, which has multiple layers that all re-assemble correctly during the healing process."

Real Terminator The team stated that the skin invented is closest to the futuristic e-skin which was donned by Arnold Schwarzenegger's character in 'The Terminator'.

The same layering technique of human skin was used by Cooper and his colleagues to develop their innovation.

Co-author Dr Sam Root stated, "One layer might sense pressure, another temperature, and yet another tension."

The experts can engineer the skin layers to sense mechanical, thermal or electrical changes. Each layer's backbone is formed of long molecular chains which are connected by dynamic hydrogen bonds, which are similar to those that hold the DNA strands' double helix together.

This ensures that the skin can be stretched repeatedly without tearing, similar to latex.

"Skin is slow to heal, too. I cut my finger the other day, and it was still healing four or five days later. For us, the most important part is that it heals to recover functions without our input or effort," Cooper stated.

Silicone and PPG (polypropylene glycol) have been used by the researchers. Both materials have mechanical and rubber-like properties and biocompatibility.

Both materials were designed carefully to ensure they have similar viscous and elastic responses to the stress they face externally over an appropriate temperature range.

Further adding magnetic materials also helped the prototype to self-assemble from various pieces.

Meanwhile, co-author Prof Renee Zhao said, "Combining with magnetic field-guided navigation and induction heating, we may be able to build reconfigurable soft robots that can change shape and sense their deformation on demand."

"The long-term vision of the skin is to create devices that can recover from extreme damage. For example, imagine a device that, when torn into pieces and ripped apart, could reconstruct itself autonomously," the professor added.

