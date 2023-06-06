Ultimate guide to skin pH! Medical expert reveals why it's important to maintain pH balance
Maintaining a balanced pH level is vital for healthy, radiant skin. By understanding the importance of pH balance in skincare, we can adopt effective measures to protect and restore it. Read on!
Achieving and maintaining a healthy pH balance is crucial for overall skin health. The pH level of our skin plays a significant role in maintaining its integrity and protecting it from external aggressors. WION spoke to medical experts to understand why pH balance is important in skincare and discussed effective strategies to preserve it. Read on!
Understanding why pH balance is important in skincare
The pH scale measures the acidity or alkalinity of a substance, ranging from 0 to 14. Our skin has a protective barrier called the acid mantle, which acts as a defence mechanism against harmful microorganisms and environmental factors. The ideal pH level for healthy skin is slightly acidic, typically around 5.5. Maintaining this delicate balance is crucial because an imbalanced pH can lead to various skin concerns such as dryness, sensitivity, acne, and premature ageing.
Effects of pH imbalance on the skin
When the skin's pH balance is disrupted, it weakens the protective acid mantle, making the skin more vulnerable. An overly alkaline environment can strip the skin of its natural oils, causing dryness and irritation. Conversely, excessive acidity can lead to inflammation and breakouts. Moreover, a disturbed pH balance can compromise the effectiveness of skincare products as their optimal performance is often pH-dependent.
Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Chytra V Anand, Founder and CEO of Kosmoderma Healthcare, shared six tips to protect the skin's pH balance. Read on!
Tips to protect skin's pH balance
Gentle cleansing: Opt for mild, pH-balanced cleansers that effectively remove impurities without disrupting the skin's natural pH.
Avoid harsh products: Harsh soaps, alcohol-based toners, and high-pH skincare products can disrupt the skin's pH balance. Choose products specifically formulated to maintain the skin's optimal pH level.
Regular exfoliation: Gentle exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, allowing better absorption of skincare products. However, excessive exfoliation can disrupt the skin's pH balance. Use exfoliating products sparingly and follow a suitable frequency recommended by experts.
Hydrate and moisturise: Adequate hydration is essential to support the skin's natural protective barrier. Apply a pH-balanced moisturiser to lock in moisture and maintain the skin's pH level.
Sun protection: UV radiation can harm the skin's pH balance. Use broad-spectrum sunscreen with a pH-balanced formula to shield the skin from sun damage.
Consult a dermatologist: For personalised skincare advice, consult a dermatologist who can assess your skin's condition and recommend appropriate pH-balanced products and treatments. When it comes to skincare, the expertise offered by professionals can be invaluable. With their extensive knowledge and experience, they provide tailored solutions that address individual skincare concerns.
