Ultimate guide to skin pH! Medical expert reveals why it's important to maintain pH balance

Achieving and maintaining a healthy pH balance is crucial for overall skin health. The pH level of our skin plays a significant role in maintaining its integrity and protecting it from external aggressors. WION spoke to medical experts to understand why pH balance is important in skincare and discussed effective strategies to preserve it. Read on!

Understanding why pH balance is important in skincare

The pH scale measures the acidity or alkalinity of a substance, ranging from 0 to 14. Our skin has a protective barrier called the acid mantle, which acts as a defence mechanism against harmful microorganisms and environmental factors. The ideal pH level for healthy skin is slightly acidic, typically around 5.5. Maintaining this delicate balance is crucial because an imbalanced pH can lead to various skin concerns such as dryness, sensitivity, acne, and premature ageing.

Effects of pH imbalance on the skin

When the skin's pH balance is disrupted, it weakens the protective acid mantle, making the skin more vulnerable. An overly alkaline environment can strip the skin of its natural oils, causing dryness and irritation. Conversely, excessive acidity can lead to inflammation and breakouts. Moreover, a disturbed pH balance can compromise the effectiveness of skincare products as their optimal performance is often pH-dependent.