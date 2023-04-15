Quite a punch! Last year's Tonga volcano eruption was 1,000 times stronger than Hiroshima nuclear bomb

Last year's Tonga volcano explosion packed quite a punch. As per research, the explosion was around 1,000 times more powerful than the nuclear bomb the United States dropped on Japan's Hiroshima in 1945. Its magnitude was comparable to the most powerful nuclear detonation by the US: the Castle Bravo bomb that was detonated at Bikini Atoll in the year 1954.

Scientists have reached these estimates by using eye and earwitness accounts, along with data from tide gauges, satellites, evidence of broken windows and other sources.

According to them, the January 15, 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano likely involved five blasts, the final of which released energy equivalent to about 15 megatonnes of TNT which is 1,000 more powerful than 'Little Boy' the nuclear bomb responsible for Hiroshima's destruction.

The new study builds on previous research, which revealed that the eruption resulted in the highest ash plume ever recorded, reaching a height of 57 km (35 miles).

Guardian reports that the eruption sent ash and debris 20 km into the air. Previously, it was believed that the volcanic eruption caused a tsunami that hit several islands, with waves reaching as high as 15 metres. However, a computer simulation of the event suggests that the western coast of Tofua Island experienced waves as tall as 45 metres in height.

Dr Mohammad Heidarzadeh from the University of Bath, who has previously conducted research on the Tonga volcano eruption, has commented on a new study. He noted that the study benefits from a diverse observation dataset, which has enabled the researchers to create the most detailed modelling of the tsunami to date. He also remarked that the results of the study are consistent with his own research, which suggested that the maximum tsunami wave height was 90 metres.

"Modelling tsunamis from volcano eruptions is a challenging task and this has been nicely done," he said, as quoted by the Guardian. "It is interesting that the results are consistent with our previous study on this event, where we reported a maximum tsunami wave height of 90 metres," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)





