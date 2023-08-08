Pollution-fuelled antibiotic resistance threatens human health: Study

A comprehensive global study has unveiled a disturbing association between air pollution and the alarming rise of antibiotic resistance, posing a serious threat to human health worldwide.

Analysing data from over 100 countries spanning nearly two decades, the research demonstrates a direct link between increased air pollution levels and the surge in antibiotic resistance across continents, reported the Guardian.

Antibiotic resistance remains a rapidly escalating global health crisis, indiscriminately affecting people of all ages and nations, claiming an estimated 1.3 million lives annually.

What is the link?

While the primary drivers of antibiotic resistance are the misuse and overuse of antibiotics in treating infections, the study points to air pollution as an exacerbating factor.

Although the science behind the connection has not been fully explored, evidence suggests that particulate matter PM2.5, containing antibiotic-resistant bacteria and genes, might be transferred and inhaled by humans.

Air pollution: A lethal environmental hazard

Air pollution already stands as the largest environmental risk to public health, contributing to chronic conditions like heart disease, asthma, and lung cancer, ultimately reducing life expectancy.

The immediate effects of short-term exposure include coughing, wheezing, and asthma attacks, leading to increased hospital and GP visits worldwide.

The groundbreaking study highlights the potential twofold benefits of controlling air pollution. Not only can it mitigate the harmful consequences of poor air quality, but it could also play a pivotal role in battling the rise and spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The findings suggest that addressing air pollution may significantly reduce both the mortality and economic burden of antibiotic-resistant infections.

Air serves as a direct conduit for disseminating antibiotic resistance, with possible pathways including hospitals, farms, and sewage-treatment facilities releasing and spreading antibiotic-resistant particles over vast distances.

Alarming findings

The study reveals a concerning correlation, with each 10 per cent increase in air pollution linked to a 1.1 per cent rise in antibiotic resistance. Moreover, the link between air pollution and antibiotic resistance has strengthened over time, leading to more significant increases in recent years.

In 2018 alone, antibiotic resistance stemming from air pollution was linked to an estimated 480,000 premature deaths.

Additional findings: Impact on mental health

A separate study published in BMJ Mental Health highlights the detrimental impact of relatively high air pollution levels on people with dementia. Focusing on a densely trafficked area of London, the long-term study revealed increased usage of community mental health services by individuals exposed to such pollution.