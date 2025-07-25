/Pill YCT-529! A male birth control pill that actually works? Scientists say yes

Scientists have officially begun human trials for a non-hormonal male contraceptive pill called YCT-529, and the results are astonishing. Scientists say it demonstrated positive results in animal trials with 99 per cent effectiveness when tested on mice. It is a contraceptive and contains no hormone, with no side effects. According to the preclinical trials, the pill will not change mood or sex drive, and fertility is restored upon discontinuation of the pill. But further trials are needed to confirm its efficacy on humans.

How does YCT-529 work?

Developed by YourChoice Therapeutics, YCT-529 works by blocking the vitamin A within the testes, thus blocking the development of sperm. Notably, it doesn't interact with testosterone levels or the functions of libido. Currently, the only two available options are vasectomy or condoms. According to the Daily Mail Report, it is likely to be available by the end of this decade. The most recent trial recruited 16 men who had undergone vasectomies and were subjected to the trial to check the side effects.

The researcher said that there was no fatigue, no hormonal crashes, and zero impact on their “performance”. Similarly no effect on heart rates, and there was no clear food effect. The results are published in the journal Communications Medicine.

The next phase is a longer trial with more participants.“This could be revolutionary,” said researchers. “For the first time, men may have a safe, reversible, daily contraceptive—without needles, cuts, or awkward latex.”