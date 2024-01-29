Pieces of asteroid 2024 BX1, that crashed into Earth over Germany, recovered

The fragments of an asteroid that crashed into Earth over Germany last week have been found, or at least this is what scientists believe based on their calculations. The asteroid was spotted just hours before it actually entered Earth's atmosphere and burnt up in a bright fireball. It was so bright that it was spotted by people even as far away in the Czech Republic.

The fragments of asteroid 2024 BX1 recovered are the size of a walnut and were found by researchers from the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin. However, to be sure that they belong to the said asteroid, the fragments will be examined.

When was the asteroid spotted?

The asteroid crashed into Earth on Jan 21 morning and was spotted by Krisztián Sárneczky at Piszkéstető Mountain Station of the Konkoly Observatory near Budapest, Hungary just about three hours before its entry. He reported it to the Minor Planet Center. Just 20 minutes before the impact happened, NASA also issued a warning. “Heads Up: A tiny asteroid will disintegrate as a harmless fireball west of Berlin near Nennhausen shortly at 1:32 am CET. Overseers will see it if it’s clear!” the space agency wrote.

The Scout impact assessment system helped confirm that the asteroid would indeed hit Earth, prompting the warnings. Notably, asteroid 2024 BX1 is only the eighth object ever predicted to hit Earth for sure.

Where was the supposed asteroid debris found?