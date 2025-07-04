Overwork could be silently damaging your brain and shrinking your emotional control and memory! Here’s how

Your Brain Changes When You Work Too Much.

Research shows that working long hours, especially over 52 per week, can physically alter brain structure. A new study conducted in South Korea used MRI scans to compare brain volumes in healthcare workers. Those who were "overworked" had significant changes in regions responsible for decision‑making, memory, and emotional control.

Overwork Linked to Brain Volume Increase

Researchers at Chung‑Ang and Yonsei Universities compared 32 workers putting in 50+ hours per week to 78 with standard hours. They found around 19 per cent increase in volume of the left middle frontal gyrus, an area key to executive skills. Using voxel‑based morphometry, they noted similar increases in 17 brain regions, including the insula and superior frontal gyrus.

What These Changes Mean



While higher volume might look positive, experts say it could be the brain's response to chronic stress. It may temporarily boost focus, but long term side effects include fatigue, reduced emotional control, and can also lower cognitive ability. As of now this study's small size and health‑worker sample mean more research is needed.

Why Work-Life Balance Matters



This research adds to previous links between overwork and health problems, like stroke, heart disease and mental stress. Experts emphasise both individuals and employers need to act. Strategies include regular breaks, managing stress, and setting clear work‑hour limits.

Dr Wanhyung Lee, who is co-author and assistant professor, states that organisations must support healthy work norms and not burden individuals to fix overwork alone.

What You Can Do

Take short breaks and stick to reasonable working hours

Get enough sleep, exercise, and rest.

Employers should enforce decent workload limits and required mental health support

Healthy work habits can protect cognitive and emotional brain health