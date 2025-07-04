Overwork could be silently damaging your brain and shrinking your emotional control and memory! Here’s how

Working over 50+ hours a week can physically change brain structure, increasing volume in areas linked to decision-making and memory. While this may boost focus short-term, long-term effects include fatigue and reduced emotional control. Experts urge work-life balance for brain health.
Your Brain Changes When You Work Too Much.
Research shows that working long hours, especially over 52 per week, can physically alter brain structure. A new study conducted in South Korea used MRI scans to compare brain volumes in healthcare workers. Those who were "overworked" had significant changes in regions responsible for decision‑making, memory, and emotional control.
Overwork Linked to Brain Volume Increase
Researchers at Chung‑Ang and Yonsei Universities compared 32 workers putting in 50+ hours per week to 78 with standard hours. They found around 19 per cent increase in volume of the left middle frontal gyrus, an area key to executive skills. Using voxel‑based morphometry, they noted similar increases in 17 brain regions, including the insula and superior frontal gyrus.
While higher volume might look positive, experts say it could be the brain's response to chronic stress. It may temporarily boost focus, but long term side effects include fatigue, reduced emotional control, and can also lower cognitive ability. As of now this study's small size and health‑worker sample mean more research is needed.
This research adds to previous links between overwork and health problems, like stroke, heart disease and mental stress. Experts emphasise both individuals and employers need to act. Strategies include regular breaks, managing stress, and setting clear work‑hour limits.
Dr Wanhyung Lee, who is co-author and assistant professor, states that organisations must support healthy work norms and not burden individuals to fix overwork alone.
Take short breaks and stick to reasonable working hours
Get enough sleep, exercise, and rest.
Employers should enforce decent workload limits and required mental health support
Healthy work habits can protect cognitive and emotional brain health
This study is a warning: long working hours may lead to actual changes in your brain. Prioritising rest and balance can help preserve mental performance and emotional stability. Broader studies are needed; however, the early evidence is clear: overwork has real costs to brain health.