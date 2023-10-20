Orionoid Meteor Shower 2023: Check when, where and how to watch the Orionoids this weekend

The Orionid meteor shower will peak on October 21 and 22, with around 23 meteors expected per hour in clear skies.

The Orionids are known for their brightness and speed. According to NASA, these meteors produce one of the most beautiful showers of the year.

Here's your ultimate guide to watching the Orionoid meteor shower.

How to watch the Orionoid meteor shower

Anyone in the world can witness the Orionoid meteor shower. The best time to watch the Orionoids will be the hours after midnight. If you wish to observe the spectacular phenomena, look for clear skies and minimal light pollution. Moreover, you do not require any special equipment to view the shower. However, NASA recommends finding a dark place and setting up a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair for comfort.

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, lie down with your feet facing southeast. However, if you're in the Southern Hemisphere, lie down with your feet facing northeast.

According to the International Meteor Organization (IMO), most meteors will be visible in the lower half of the sky unless the sky near your horizon is bright.

You must give your eyes at least 30 minutes to adjust to the dark sky. Meanwhile, avoid looking at your phone or a flashlight. Otherwise, your night vision will need another 30 minutes to kick in.

About the Orionids

The Orionids travel at 148,000 miles per hour into the Earth's atmosphere. They often leave stunning bright trails, lasting for several seconds to minutes. Moreover, NASA said they can also turn into fireballs (very bright meteors).

Stargazers watching the Orionids can expect to see a meteor every few minutes. However, in rare cases, observers have reported seeing three times as many. But the IMO said they are not expecting stronger activity this year.

On October 21, the moon will be around 37 per cent. It will set around midnight, giving a better chance to view the Orionoid meteor shower. In 2023, the Orionoid shower will continue until November 22. It will overlap several other showers like the Northern Taurids, which will peak on November 11 and 12. It will also coincide briefly with the Geminids.

(With inputs from agencies)