Axiom Space is set to deploy its first two orbiting data centre nodes in low Earth orbit before the end of 2025. These initial satellites, ODC 1 and ODC 2, will mark the company’s entry into the development of in-space cloud computing infrastructure.

The data centre nodes will be integrated with Kepler Communications’ upcoming optical relay constellation. Kepler, a Canada-based company, is planning to begin launches for its constellation in late 2025. Each of the 10 planned Kepler satellites will weigh approximately 260 kilograms, with two allocated for Axiom's data centre payloads.

The orbital data centres are designed to process Earth-observation data using artificial intelligence and machine learning directly in space. This approach aims to reduce the latency associated with transmitting data to Earth-based stations for processing and to improve bandwidth efficiency by only transmitting relevant data.

Currently, most satellite data is downlinked to ground stations for analysis, which can introduce delays and raise security concerns. By processing information in orbit, Axiom aims to minimise the risk of data interception and streamline the transfer of essential insights to end users.

The company’s orbital data centre concept expands on earlier plans to include such capabilities on its future space station, scheduled for launch in 2027. According to Axiom, the new distributed approach—leveraging hosted payloads on third-party satellites—will support the delivery of cloud services to global clients.

Axiom has previously tested a smaller-scale computing payload, based on Amazon Web Services’ Snowcone device, aboard the International Space Station. A larger system, known as Data Centre Unit-1 (AxDCU-1), is due for launch soon, intended to validate hardware and software performance in preparation for the full deployment of ODCs.

Jason Aspiotis, Axiom Space’s global director of in-space data and security, stated that the deployment of the first two nodes accelerates the company’s broader plan to establish multiple free-flying computing units in orbit to meet increasing global demand.

The data centres will be linked to Kepler’s network via high-speed 2.5 Gbps optical links, allowing for communication with other satellites and terrestrial data facilities.

Despite the progress, developers must still address technical challenges, such as protecting electronics from space radiation, which can significantly affect the durability of computing hardware in orbit.