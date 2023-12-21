On the brink of bird apocalypse? Study says humans have driven more than 1,400 bird species to extinction

A recent study conducted by the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) reveals a staggering revelation: humans have caused the extinction of approximately 1,430 bird species—twice the previously estimated number.

The study focuses on regions like Hawaii, Tonga, and the Azores, where human presence has led to profound consequences such as deforestation, overhunting, and the introduction of invasive species.

These impacts have proven devastating for bird populations, leading to the obliteration of many previously unknown species.

The study challenges existing estimates, suggesting that one in nine bird species has vanished over modern human history, starting from the Late Pleistocene around 130,000 years ago. Traditional fossil records are limited in reflecting the true scale of global extinctions, as the lightweight bones of birds disintegrate over time.

Extent of human impact on bird diversity

Lead author Dr Rob Cooke, an ecological modeller at UKCEH, highlighted the profound human impact on avian diversity to the Independent.

“Humans have rapidly devastated bird populations via habitat loss, overexploitation and the introduction of rats, pigs and dogs that raided nests of birds and competed with them for food," he said.

Co-author Dr Spren Faurby of the University of Gothenburg also stressed on the major implications of historic bird extinctions on the current biodiversity crisis.

Beyond losing fascinating bird species, these extinctions have disrupted ecological roles, affecting functions such as seed dispersal and pollination, leading to cascading harmful effects on ecosystems.

The research suggests that significant extinction events occurred during the 14th century and the ninth century BC, corresponding to human arrival in the Eastern Pacific and Western Pacific regions, respectively. These events, driven by habitat alterations and the introduction of invasive species, mark the largest human-driven vertebrate extinction event in history.

Published in Nature Communications, the study estimates that around 570 bird species were lost in the Eastern Pacific after human arrival.